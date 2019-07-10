Jigging & Fiddling Gathering this weekend at Peace Island Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Metis Society is hosting a Jigging & Fiddling Gathering this weekend.

Taking place at Peace Island Park, Margaret Fenton, of the Metis Society, says this event will offer a weekend full of traditional Metis culture such as food, crafts, and even jigging lessons.

The event will also feature competitions in fiddling and jigging.

Entry fees to the contest are $10.00 per person and each competitor will have a chance of winning up to over $1,000.

Plus there will be a pancake breakfast in the morning and even a dance on Saturday night.

Admission to this event, we donations being accepted.

Donations will go towards supporting the Fort St. John Metis Society.

The Fort St. John Metis Society’s Jigging & Fiddling Gathering is taking place this weekend, July 12 to the 14, at Peace Island Park in Taylor.

For more information, you can send an email to [email protected].