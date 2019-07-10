14 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Jigging & Fiddling Gathering this weekend at Peace Island Park
News

Jigging & Fiddling Gathering this weekend at Peace Island Park

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Metis Society is hosting a Jigging & Fiddling Gathering this weekend.

Taking place at Peace Island Park, Margaret Fenton, of the Metis Society, says this event will offer a weekend full of traditional Metis culture such as food, crafts, and even jigging lessons.

The event will also feature competitions in fiddling and jigging.

- Advertisement -

Entry fees to the contest are $10.00 per person and each competitor will have a chance of winning up to over $1,000.

Plus there will be a pancake breakfast in the morning and even a dance on Saturday night.

Admission to this event, we donations being accepted.

Donations will go towards supporting the Fort St. John Metis Society.

The Fort St. John Metis Society’s Jigging & Fiddling Gathering is taking place this weekend, July 12 to the 14, at Peace Island Park in Taylor.

For more information, you can send an email to [email protected].

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleVehicle collision on Taylor Bridge Wednesday afternoon

RECENT STORIES

News

Vehicle collision on Taylor Bridge Wednesday afternoon

Scott Brooks -
UPDATE - As of 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP say two vehicles were involved in a collision on the Taylor...
Read more
News

Province to set new open-air burning regulations for this Fall

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia is making changes to regulations surrounding open-air burning. Taking effect on September...
Read more
News

Public plea to help find body of missing man

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Andrea Kingma has posted to her FB account a public plea for help in...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Public plea to help find body of missing man

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Andrea Kingma has posted to her FB account a public plea for help in locating her husband who has...

Free kids Learn to Fish class at Swan Lake Provincial Park

Annual Peace Country Open this weekend at Lake Point Golf &...

Agents of Discovery at Fish Creek Community Forest

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.