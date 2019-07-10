Keily Stewart at 2019 Calgary Stampede as Stampede Princess

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Along with other locals, Keily Stewart, of Fort St. John, is also at the 2019 Calgary Stampede but as a Stampede Princess.

Since being selected in September 2018, Princess Stewart, along with Princess Courtney Dingreville, Queen Carly Heath and First Nations Princess Astokomii Smith, have done over 400 appearances throughout the year which included appearances in Las Vegas and Paris, France.

During this year’s Stampede, Stewart has been greeting many visitors that are coming to see the Stampede, including an appearance as she greeted 30,000 spectators at the Chuck Wagons event.

Stewart grew up on a local horse ranch with her parents Dixie and Glenn and older sister Carson.

Last spring, Stewart graduated from Olds College with a diploma in Land Reclamation and Remediation.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede runs until Sunday, July 14.