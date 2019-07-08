Kema Experiences at Beatton Provincial Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first Kema Experience in a park is being celebrated by the Doig River First Nation and BC Parks at the Beatton Provincial Park.

The meaning of Kema, ‘a good place in nature’ is an innovative space that empowers people to feel rooted, connected, transformed, and energized through the fusion of contemporary art with Indigenous culture.

From Friday, July 12th, 2019 at 11 am through to Monday, July 15th, 2019 at 4 pm join a the Beatton Provincial Park for this first of its kind family-friendly event. This event is a way to begin a journey towards reconciliation shares the event organizers through learning a greater understanding of Dane-zaa culture, values and practices.

The Kema Experience is said to engage the whole family through multi-sensory and interactive exhibits by learning, inquiring and playing as you explore the Dane-zaa culture.

Organizers suggest participating each day to see, hear, smell, or experience something different as you wander throughout Dane-zaa structures and one-of-a-kind exhibits.

