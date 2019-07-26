La Crete looks to join NPHL for 2019-2020 season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League has announced that a group from La Crete, Alberta is interested in joining the League for the 2019-2020 season.

According to NPHL.com, the League officially notified its member clubs July 24 of La Crete’s intentions.

The President and Head Coach of the La Crete team, Ryan Becker, had sent a preliminary proposal to NPHL president Jack McAvoy satisfying the conditions set out in the NPHL Constitution for a successful bid.

The largest issue the team would face, if it joins the NPHL, is travel times. La Crete is over three hours away from Manning and four from High Prairie and Grimshaw. Falher is about five hours away and Grande Prairie, Dawson Creek, and Fort St. John all face six to eight-hour road trips.

Becker says he is willing to work with the league to arrive at solutions to overcome the travel issue.

According to the NPHL, new teams must be accepted by vote of at 50 percent plus one majority by a vote of the member teams present at the meeting as voting by proxy is not allowed.