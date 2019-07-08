Lazers Edge Mini Stock Invitational this weekend at Taylor Motor Speedway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Lazers Edge Mini Stock Invitational is taking place this weekend, July 12 and 13 at the Taylor Motor Speedway.

According to event organizers, in this invitational, the Mini Stocks will duke it out under the lights for points bragging rights.

Also making an appearance this weekend will be the Bombers, Minisprints, and the IMCA Modifieds.

On both nights, racing starts at 6:00 p.m. with the Minisprints followed by all other classes at 7:00 p.m.

Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for students and seniors, and children 5 and under are free.

Available will be free parking, concessions, and wheelchair access.

For more information, you can visit the Taylor Speedway’s Facebook page.