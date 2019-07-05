14.9 C
News

Leaders Lab Speakers Series presents Senator Yuen Pau Woo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Comunity Development Institute is hosting their Leaders Lab Series with guest speaker Senator Yuen Pau Woo.

On Wednesday, July, 17th, 2019 at the Northern Lights College, Room 202, at 7 pm join in this free talk by Senator Yuen Pau Woo an independent Senator representing British Columbia.

If you are interested in knowing more about the changes happening in the Senate, Senator Woo will shed light on how Senate reform has led the Senate in a direction that is less partisan; more diverse in background, gender, and qualifications.

 

