FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the City are hosting a ‘Let’s Talk – Zoning Bylaw’ to help inform residents of the city on the update to Zoning Bylaws.

The Zoning Bylaw outlines regulations such as allowed uses on properties, landscaping, setbacks and provides design guidelines for new development in key areas around the city.

Changes will affect downtown, commercial, multiple family developments like apartments.

The city is asking residents to participate at the North Peace Cultural Centre on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm to provide input.

