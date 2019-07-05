20 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 5, 2019
Northern Metallic in action. Source Marti Katerberg / photog.have-dog.com
Sports

Local American Quarter Horse stallion to compete at 2019 Calgary Stampede

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Metallic, a 4-year-old American Quarter Horse stallion from Fort St. John, will be competing in the working cow horse event at the 2019 Calgary Stampede.

According to owner Marti Katerberg, Northern Metallic recently competed in Paso Robles, California, where he came in 6th in the finals after advancing from the first group of about 125.

Katerberg says Northern Metallic is the “real deal” and is by Metallic Cat who is currently one of the hottest stallions in the cow horse and cutting horse industry.

Northern Metallic will be shown by John Swales of Millerville, Alberta.

Northern Metallic will be competing in the working cow horse event on July 11 and 12 at the 2019 Calgary Stampede.

