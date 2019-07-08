Local cowboys competing in Pool A at 2019 Calgary Stampede

CALGARY, A.B. – Three local cowboys are in Calgary taking part in the 2019 Calgary Stampede.

Those from the Peace Region that were invited to participate in the Stampede include Stephen Culling of Fort St. John, Clayton Moore of Pouce Coupe, and Jake Watson of Hudson’s Hope.

Culling and Moore are competing in the steer wrestling, while Watson is competing in the saddle broncs.

All three cowboys are in Pool A, which takes place the first four days of the Stampede.

After two days of Pool A competition, Culling is currently in 7th place while Moore sits at 10th place.

Meanwhile, Watson finished 4th in Saddle Bronc on Saturday at the Stampede with a score of 83.

The Pool A Competition wraps up on Monday.