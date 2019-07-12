21.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Local Fort St. John man wins $500,000.00
News

Local Fort St. John man wins $500,000.00

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – After matching all four Extra numbers on the June 21st, 2019 Lotto Max draw local, Kim Peck plans to purchase new horses.

“We were at a graduation dinner, and somebody said someone in Fort St. John had won $500,000, which a friend said is not a lot of money anymore, but I thought ‘It’s better than a kick in the butt,” said Peck

According to the BCLC, the 66-year-old winner is a hard-working husband, father and grandfather who is excited to use his winnings to retire, invest in some horses and get back into his hobby of rodeo roping.

- Advertisement -

“When I found out I had won, I told my wife and she was pretty happy! She didn’t believe me at first until I showed her my ticket.”

“(The win) means the bills will all be paid off and the house is ours,” Peck said. I haven’t done roping for three years now, and I would like to pick that back up. I have been working a lot in the past, so it will be nice to have more time off.”

British Columbians have claimed over $96 million in Lotto Max prizes so far in 2019 and the BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit British Columbians.

The BCLC shares, play for fun, not to make money.

Visit GameSense.com.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleTrudeau, Sohi, meeting with workers at TMX’s Edmonton terminal this morning
Next articleTrudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity is not under threat

RECENT STORIES

News

Vandalism at City Parks creates a no win situation

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With recent vandalism at the city's Toboggan Hill and Spray park the disappointing truth...
Read more
News

Beaverlodge RCMP & WAD RCRU charge two after quad tracked by GPS

Scott Brooks -
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. - On June 14, Beaverlodge RCMP charged two men after RCMP utilized a GPS tracker on a...
Read more
News

History and Trivia Pop-up Event at the green space

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Join local historians at the green space on Saturday, July 13, 2019, to test...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Former Dawson Creek man competes in 2019 World Series of Poker...

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - A former Dawson Creek man was looking to make it big as he played poker on the world stage in...

Curious Critters at Charlie Lake with the Charlie Lake Conservation Society

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity is not under...

Local Fort St. John man wins $500,000.00

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.