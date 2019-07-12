Local Fort St. John man wins $500,000.00

VANCOUVER, B.C. – After matching all four Extra numbers on the June 21st, 2019 Lotto Max draw local, Kim Peck plans to purchase new horses.

“We were at a graduation dinner, and somebody said someone in Fort St. John had won $500,000, which a friend said is not a lot of money anymore, but I thought ‘It’s better than a kick in the butt,” said Peck

According to the BCLC, the 66-year-old winner is a hard-working husband, father and grandfather who is excited to use his winnings to retire, invest in some horses and get back into his hobby of rodeo roping.

“When I found out I had won, I told my wife and she was pretty happy! She didn’t believe me at first until I showed her my ticket.”

“(The win) means the bills will all be paid off and the house is ours,” Peck said. I haven’t done roping for three years now, and I would like to pick that back up. I have been working a lot in the past, so it will be nice to have more time off.”

