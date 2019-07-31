Local golfer Aiden Craig-Steele off to Canadian Men’s Amateurs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After having a solid play at the 117th B.C. Amateur Championship earlier this month, local golfer Aiden Craig-Steele has qualified to play at the 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship in Nova Scotia.

During the B.C. Amateurs, Craig-Steele says his goal was to make the cut so that way he could move on to the Canadian Amateurs. Craig-Steele says he managed to make the cut, tying on the leaderboard in 35th place out of over 150 players.

“I went to the B.C. Amateurs and my goal was to make the cut. I ended up playing well and qualified for the Canadian. I tied in 35th place.”

When asked about what he is looking forward the most, Craig-Steele says he is looking forward to the experience of playing in the Canadian Amateurs.

“Honestly, just the experience. I never really thought I’d be going to it, so I’m just hoping to take it all in and enjoy what I can.”

The 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship is taking place August 5 to 8, 2019 at the Glen Arbour Golf Course in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia.