17 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Aiden Craig-Steele. File Photo
Home Sports Local golfer Aiden Craig-Steele off to Canadian Men's Amateurs
Sports

Local golfer Aiden Craig-Steele off to Canadian Men’s Amateurs

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After having a solid play at the 117th B.C. Amateur Championship earlier this month, local golfer Aiden Craig-Steele has qualified to play at the 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship in Nova Scotia.

During the B.C. Amateurs, Craig-Steele says his goal was to make the cut so that way he could move on to the Canadian Amateurs. Craig-Steele says he managed to make the cut, tying on the leaderboard in 35th place out of over 150 players.

“I went to the B.C. Amateurs and my goal was to make the cut. I ended up playing well and qualified for the Canadian. I tied in 35th place.”

When asked about what he is looking forward the most, Craig-Steele says he is looking forward to the experience of playing in the Canadian Amateurs.

“Honestly, just the experience. I never really thought I’d be going to it, so I’m just hoping to take it all in and enjoy what I can.”

The 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship is taking place August 5 to 8, 2019 at the Glen Arbour Golf Course in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNew Highway Maintenance contractor for the South Peace – Argo Road Maintenance
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP lay charges following search warrant

RECENT STORIES

Sports

2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals took place over the weekend in Merritt

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals took place over the weekend in Merritt. A...
Read more
Sports

New Totem Archery Club holds Outdoor 3D Redding Safari Spot Shoot

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The New Totem Archery Club held their Outdoor 3D Redding Safari Spot Shoot over...
Read more
Sports

Caps Transport IMCA Invitational this weekend at Taylor Motor Speedway

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Caps Transport IMCA Invitational is taking place this weekend at the Taylor Motor...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Local golfer Aiden Craig-Steele off to Canadian Men’s Amateurs

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After having a solid play at the 117th B.C. Amateur Championship earlier this month, local golfer Aiden Craig-Steele has...

New Highway Maintenance contractor for the South Peace – Argo Road...

RCMP to scale back search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

The OGC has taken a leadership role in seismic detection

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.