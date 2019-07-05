20 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 5, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
MLA Dan Davies, MLA Mike Bernier, and MLA John Rustad, Critic for the Ministry of Forests, were host to a Northeast B.C. Forestry Roundtable discussion on July 4 at the Northern Grand Hotel. Source Dan Davies
Home News Local MLAs host Roundtable Discussion on Northeast B.C. Forestry
NewsRegional

Local MLAs host Roundtable Discussion on Northeast B.C. Forestry

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A roundtable discussion on Northeast B.C. Forestry was held on Thursday, July 4, at the Northern Grand Hotel.

Hosting the roundtable was MLA Dan Davies, MLA Mike Bernier, and MLA John Rustad, Critic for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development.

This roundtable was in response to the forestry crisis that communities across the Northeast are currently facing.

- Advertisement -

In attendance at the meeting were local elected officials, industry representatives, and various stakeholders.

Davies says, during the roundtable, they talked about how the Province got into this position of losing its competitiveness, not only in the forest sector but throughout the natural resource industry.

“A lot of it was talking about how we got to this position was one big focus of it. A lot of it has come down to the last couple of years where we’ve lost our competitiveness, not only in the forest sector but also in oil and gas, mining – all across the sectors.”

According to Davies, thousands of families will be affected by the announced shutdowns and curtailments of mills across B.C.

Davies says they have heard nothing from the NDP Government, other than for the Minister of Finance to say that there is no money to support the workers.

Davies strongly feels that something needs to be done now to help sort out this situation of being non-competitive and is calling on the Government to take action before more mills are shut down and more people are affected.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBeaverlodge RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing male
Next articleFort St John sees increase in construction values for June

RECENT STORIES

News

PRRD approves funding for Fort St John Medical Clinic expansion

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - During a Peace River Regional District Hospital Board meeting, on June 27, Board Directors...
Read more
News

Fort St John sees increase in construction values for June

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits...
Read more
News

Beaverlodge RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing male

Scott Brooks -
UPDATE - Augustt “Sean” Rowe has been located safe. Beaverlodge RCMP would like to thank the media and public...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Local American Quarter Horse stallion to compete at 2019 Calgary Stampede

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Metallic, a 4-year-old American Quarter Horse stallion from Fort St. John, will be competing in the working cow...

Site C Construction Schedule for July 8th – 21st, 2019

16th annual survey on transportation asks travelers to share their experiences

Fort St John continues to see increase in Real Estate despite...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.