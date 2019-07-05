Local MLAs host Roundtable Discussion on Northeast B.C. Forestry

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A roundtable discussion on Northeast B.C. Forestry was held on Thursday, July 4, at the Northern Grand Hotel.

Hosting the roundtable was MLA Dan Davies, MLA Mike Bernier, and MLA John Rustad, Critic for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development.

This roundtable was in response to the forestry crisis that communities across the Northeast are currently facing.

In attendance at the meeting were local elected officials, industry representatives, and various stakeholders.

Davies says, during the roundtable, they talked about how the Province got into this position of losing its competitiveness, not only in the forest sector but throughout the natural resource industry.

“A lot of it was talking about how we got to this position was one big focus of it. A lot of it has come down to the last couple of years where we’ve lost our competitiveness, not only in the forest sector but also in oil and gas, mining – all across the sectors.”

According to Davies, thousands of families will be affected by the announced shutdowns and curtailments of mills across B.C.

Davies says they have heard nothing from the NDP Government, other than for the Minister of Finance to say that there is no money to support the workers.

Davies strongly feels that something needs to be done now to help sort out this situation of being non-competitive and is calling on the Government to take action before more mills are shut down and more people are affected.