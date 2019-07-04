Local non-medical cannabis retail owners remain in limbo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Three privately owned non-medical cannabis retail owners in Fort St. John continue to wait as it has been almost a year since starting the process of opening shop.

On July 9, 2019, the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch will be holding a job fair in Fort St. John to recruit prospective employees for its B.C. Cannabis Store.

One of the local private company owners shares their frustration of being in limbo holding up the financial end of the business, by the cost of the application and covering a lease on an empty building with no answers as to the future of approval to start renovations and hire employees.

With non-medical cannabis retail stores open in Pouce Coupe, Tumbler Ridge and Dawson Creek, it is unclear of the hold up of the Fort St. John locations applications.

The Ministry of Attorney General’s response as to why applications could be held up is as follows;

The Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch is currently processing more than 400 cannabis retail store licence applications throughout the province.

Application requirements are detailed and robust in the interest of due diligence and public safety.

Government can’t comment on information related to specific non-medical cannabis retail store applications as any interaction between the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch and an applicant is private. This protects the applicant’s business decision making.

Retail cannabis applications have been following a standard process since cannabis legalization. Applications are placed in the queue as they are received by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

There are many factors that can affect application timelines. These include: applicants submitting all required and correct documentation and the complexity of the corporate structure. Applications containing correct information and documentation are prioritized over those with outstanding documentation.

Applicants are contacted as soon as there are updates to communicate or information that applicants need to know.

There is no link between the LCRB’s approval process for cannabis retail store licenses and cannabis-related job fairs. To read more on the Job Fair; CLICK HERE