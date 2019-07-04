17.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister meeting with Andrew Scheer in Ottawa in 2018. Source Wikipedia
Home Canadian Press Manitoba Premier says he won't abandon the province's lawsuit against federal carbon...
Canadian PressEnergy News

Manitoba Premier says he won’t abandon the province’s lawsuit against federal carbon tax

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

WINNIPEG, M.B. – Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he won’t abandon his province’s lawsuit against the federal government’s carbon tax, despite the fact Saskatchewan and Ontario have lost similar cases in court.

Manitoba filed its constitutional question on April 24 in Federal Court.

The province’s case echoes both Ontario and Saskatchewan in arguing that it’s unconstitutional for Ottawa to impose the carbon levy, which is remitted through tax rebates and green-energy programs.

- Advertisement -

It also accuses the federal Liberals of being unfair in imposing a fuel charge that’s higher than what exists in other jurisdictions, and argues Ottawa did not adequately consider Pallister’s now-cancelled flat-rate carbon tax.

Pallister has said the federal tax is more about politics than science, and that Manitoba’s lawsuit will not cost taxpayers very much because the province will mainly use its own lawyers.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said last week that he’s considering scrapping his plan to sue Ottawa over the carbon levy after Ontario’s and Saskatchewan’s cases were shot down by their top courts this spring.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleConsultation on improved training for commercial truck operators underway this summer
Next articleFederal Government would consider offers from Indigenous groups for a stake in Trans Mountain Pipeline

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Federal Government would consider offers from Indigenous groups for a stake in Trans Mountain Pipeline

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Canada's natural resources minister says the federal government would consider offers from Indigenous groups for a...
Read more
Energy News

BC OGC approves Woodfibre LNG project

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has given Pacific Oil & Gas Limited the go-ahead for...
Read more
Canadian Press

Most fuel suppliers won’t release profit margin details to B.C. gas price probe

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - An impasse may be developing just days before hearings are set to begin at the British...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals this weekend at Northern Lights Raceway

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This weekend is the Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals at the Northern Lights Raceway. According to Raceway President, Robin DeRose, the...

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers responds to Global Energy Monitor’s report

‘This Was Our Valley’, talk on the saga of hydro-electric dams...

Local non-medical cannabis retail owners remain in limbo

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.