Manitoba RCMP continue to search for suspects connected to Northern B.C. homicides

GILLAM, M.B. – The search is still on for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky near Gillam Manitoba.

The RCMP have found the Toyota Rav 4 that the suspects had been travelling in. The vehicle was found burnt by Gillam. The RCMP also setup check stops near the community.

RCMP checkstop at the 280/290 junction between Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation. pic.twitter.com/FdYDMoeXL3 — Jeff Keele (@jeffkeelectv) July 24, 2019

Since the discovery of the vehicle, the RCMP have increased resources in the community of Gillam and more resources will be deployed as needed.

The Mayor of Gillam told CBC Manitoba there is a heavy police presence on the only road in and out of the community. The Mayor went on to say the RCMP haven’t confirmed if the suspects are still in Gillam. The Mayor is also telling residents to stay indoors or travel in groups.

On Tuesday the RCMP named McLeod and Schmegelsky as suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese. Their bodies were found 20km south of Liard River Hot Springs along the Alaska Highway on July 15, 2019.

Then on July 19, the RCMP say they found a truck that had been driven by McLeod and Schmegelsky south of Dease Lake. The vehicle had been burnt and a yet to be identified body was found in a nearby highway pullout.

Until Tuesday, McLeod and Schmegelsky were considered missing. During the Tuesday press conference, the RCMP announced the two are now suspects in the three deaths in Northern B.C.

The pair were seen in northern Saskatchewan on Sunday, July 21 and then in Gillam Manitoba on July 23.

More to come.