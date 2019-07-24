14.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Manitoba RCMP continue to search for suspects connected to Northern B.C. homicides
News

Manitoba RCMP continue to search for suspects connected to Northern B.C. homicides

Avatar Adam Reaburn

GILLAM, M.B. – The search is still on for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky near Gillam Manitoba.

The RCMP have found the Toyota Rav 4 that the suspects had been travelling in.  The vehicle was found burnt by Gillam.  The RCMP also setup check stops near the community.

Since the discovery of the vehicle, the RCMP have increased resources in the community of Gillam and more resources will be deployed as needed.

The Mayor of Gillam told CBC Manitoba there is a heavy police presence on the only road in and out of the community. The Mayor went on to say the RCMP haven’t confirmed if the suspects are still in Gillam. The Mayor is also telling residents to stay indoors or travel in groups.

On Tuesday the RCMP named McLeod and Schmegelsky as suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese.  Their bodies were found 20km south of Liard River Hot Springs along the Alaska Highway on July 15, 2019.

A photo of the vehicle found near Gillam Manitoba. The RCMP have confirmed this is the vehicle both suspects had been driving.

Then on July 19, the RCMP say they found a truck that had been driven by McLeod and Schmegelsky south of Dease Lake.  The vehicle had been burnt and a yet to be identified body was found in a nearby highway pullout.

Until Tuesday, McLeod and Schmegelsky were considered missing.  During the Tuesday press conference, the RCMP announced the two are now suspects in the three deaths in Northern B.C.

The pair were seen in northern Saskatchewan on Sunday, July 21 and then in Gillam Manitoba on July 23.

More to come.

Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.