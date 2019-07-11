Maria Ayre to join BC Hockey Female U18 Provincial Camp roster

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Minor hockey player Maria Ayre, of Fort St. John, has been selected to join the roster of the B.C. Hockey Female U18 Provincial Camp.

Playing as an affiliate for the Northeast B.C. Midget Predators, Head Coach Rob Larson says Ayre is a very strong player and plays very good defensively.

“She’s a very strong player for her age. She was a first-year bantam this year and played with us an affiliate but she was one of our stronger players. Strong on the puck, a good skater, and very good defensively as a centre.”

Larson also says he is thrilled that Ayre has made it on the Provincial Camp Roster as she is a player with huge potential.

The Provincial Camps are a weekend camp where Team B.C. shortlisted players begin work on team concepts, training and prepare for the national competition.

According to B.C. Hockey, the camp is based on the national program and the focus will be on developing player’s strength, conditioning, fitness, and nutrition.

Throughout the camp, players are evaluated on their play, their fitness/strength, their attitude and their perceived contribution to a winning team.

The Female U18 Provincial Camp takes place from July 25 to 28 in Shawnigan Lake.