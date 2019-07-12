Mike Vandekamp selected as Assistant Coach for 2019 World Junior A Challenge

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Hockey Canada has announced its selection of coaching staff for the Team Canada West 2019 World Junior A Challenge.

Mike Vandekamp of Fort St. John has been selected as one of the assistant coaches to join Head Coach Joe Martin for Team Canada in the Junior A Challenge.

Vandekamp will also be working alongside with second Assistant Coach Scott Barney, Video Coach Clayton Jardine, and Goaltending Coach Allen York.

Dawson Creek will host the World Junior A Challenge for the first time, and the local host committee will look to continue its historic success with Hockey Canada events.

The 2019 World Junior A Challenge will be taking place December 7 to the 15 at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

For more information, you can visit Hockey Canada’s website.