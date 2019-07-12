21.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Mike Vandekamp. Source Lake Cowichan Gazette
Home Sports Mike Vandekamp selected as Assistant Coach for 2019 World Junior A Challenge
Sports

Mike Vandekamp selected as Assistant Coach for 2019 World Junior A Challenge

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Hockey Canada has announced its selection of coaching staff for the Team Canada West 2019 World Junior A Challenge.

Mike Vandekamp of Fort St. John has been selected as one of the assistant coaches to join Head Coach Joe Martin for Team Canada in the Junior A Challenge.

Vandekamp will also be working alongside with second Assistant Coach Scott Barney, Video Coach Clayton Jardine, and Goaltending Coach Allen York.

- Advertisement -

Dawson Creek will host the World Junior A Challenge for the first time, and the local host committee will look to continue its historic success with Hockey Canada events.

The 2019 World Junior A Challenge will be taking place December 7 to the 15 at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

For more information, you can visit Hockey Canada’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBeaverlodge RCMP & WAD RCRU charge two after quad tracked by GPS
Next articleVandalism at City Parks creates a no win situation

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Former Dawson Creek man competes in 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - A former Dawson Creek man was looking to make it big as he played poker...
Read more
Sports

North Peace Minor Baseball and North Peace Black Sox to host Bantam A Baseball Provincials

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Minor Baseball and the North Peace Black Sox are hosting the Bantam...
Read more
Sports

First leg of 2019 World Jet Boat Championships starts Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first leg of the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships is set to take...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Former Dawson Creek man competes in 2019 World Series of Poker...

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - A former Dawson Creek man was looking to make it big as he played poker on the world stage in...

Curious Critters at Charlie Lake with the Charlie Lake Conservation Society

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity is not under...

Local Fort St. John man wins $500,000.00

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.