12 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies. Supplied photo.
Home Opinion MLA Dan Davies - Weekly Column - Missteps or incompetence?
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Missteps or incompetence?

Avatar Dan Davies
Advertisement

By his own admission, John Horgan confessed the mess created by his botched Caribou recovery plan was “my bad.” I give him credit for admitting to his own mistake, but one would hope our premier has learned from this huge misstep, let alone repeat another.

But that’s exactly what happened this week.

On Friday it was revealed that B.C. posted a total of 3,700 job losses — mostly full-time – all in the month of June. As we are all painfully aware, this includes the announcement of 190 people who will lose their pay cheque when Louisiana Pacific shuts down its Peace Valley OSB mill indefinitely in Fort St. John.

- Advertisement -

These workers join hundreds more who have lost their jobs in our region and throughout B.C.’s forest industry amid permanent and indefinite mill closures. In a bid to lower expectations, NDP finance minister Carole James already signaled that there would be no new provincial funding to assist a forest industry in crisis. And that’s when the bomb dropped. On Sunday, Horgan announced he will blow a million dollars to purchase free tickets to the symphony for families located throughout the lower mainland, a region filled with NDP-held ridings. (I wish I was making this up!)

“What great news for our community!” declared Vancouver West End and NDP MLA Spencer Chandra-Herbert. To add insult to already injured forestry workers, Horgan compounded the error by announcing a new training program on Monday to “help people gain experience and secure forestry jobs.” This time it was NDP social services minister Shane Simpson who touted “One key way to reduce poverty is to open doors for people to new jobs and careers. This program will prepare people for a wide variety of forestry jobs, putting them on the path to better opportunities.”

Are you kidding Premier Horgan?

These are not missteps. This is the mark of pure incompetency, if not downright insensitivity to the human toll mounting along with the economic turmoil in rural and northern B.C. Meanwhile the Premier calmly plays the fiddle while the forest industry continues to burn down all around him.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Dan Davieshttps://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members/41st-Parliament/Davies-Dan
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North
Previous article‘Back to zero’: Canada’s premiers gather in Saskatoon, but none are women
Next articleNext step in taxi supplement program for Fort St. John handyDART users

RECENT STORIES

Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – The Liberal Firearms Bill

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report I know many firearms owners and businesses have had many questions about the implementation of the Liberal...
Read more
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Canada Day

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report   Canada has so much to be proud of. Our history points to the character and pioneering spirit...
Read more
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Graduation – A special moment

Dan Davies -
As the local MLA, nothing gives me greater pleasure than to address graduation ceremonies. It’s not just because I am...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

‘Back to zero’: Canada’s premiers gather in Saskatoon, but none are...

Canadian Press -
SASKATOON — Canada's 13 provincial and territorial leaders are in Saskatchewan this week, but for the first time in years, the annual gathering won't...

TC Energy updates Fort St. John City Council on Coastal Gaslink...

First Annual Beatton River Round Up Music Festival

BC Hydro making expansions to accommodate more workers at Site C...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.