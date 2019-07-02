Morfee Elementary School in Mackenzie receives funding for wetland project

PEACE REGION, B.C. – A small wetland project at Morfee Elementary School in Mackenzie has received funding from the Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP).

In the Peace Region during 2019—2020 the FWCP has funded 26 projects totalling approximately $1.5 million.

The goal of the school project is to create a natural functioning wetland to support waterfowl, bats, amphibians, songbirds and invertebrates led by the British Columbia Wildlife Federation (BCWF), this outdoor space will also serve as an outdoor classroom for students to learn about nature, science, and art.

“In addition to creating this small educational wetland for the school, BCWF is also educating First Nations communities through a series of wetland workshops, increasing wetland stewardship in our region,” says FWCP’s Peace Region Manager, Chelsea Coady.

This project was approved by the FWCP Peace Region Board and aligns with the region’s Action Plans, which identify priorities and projects eligible for FWCP funding.

The FWCP is a partnership between BC Hydro, the Province of B.C., Fisheries & Oceans Canada, First Nations, and Public Stakeholders to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by existing BC Hydro dams.

BC Hydro funds the FWCP annually in order to fulfill its applicable water licence obligations, and the FWCP directs those funds toward priority actions to fulfill its mission.

In total across British Columbia FWCP has approved 97 projects in 2019—2020 to be delivered First Nations, consultants, government organizations and stewardship groups.

To view more about the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program; CLICK HERE