Mower Mayhem holds round three of Ford Maintenance Race Series on July 20

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mower Mayhem Racing held round three of the Ford Maintenance Race Series on Saturday, July 20, at the Mower Mayhem Oval.

This event featured bone stock, stock improved, pro-stock, and modified.

The series also featured the outlaw tractor pull.

The next race in the Ford Maintenance Race Series is Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Mower Mayhem Oval on Johnson Road, south of Taylor.

Here are the July 20 results:

Bone Stock:

Hayes Hiebert Derek Vogel Steven Vogel

Stock improved:

Cody Kocher Derek Vogel Cale Hiebert

Pro Stock:

Alex Nadeau Jason Westgate Derek Vogel

Modified:

Byron Westgate Derek Vogel Jason Westgate

Tractor Pull: