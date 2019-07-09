MP Bob Zimmer meets with fisheries stakeholders in Surrey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local M.P. Bob Zimmer, along with fellow colleagues, were in Surrey on Monday, July 8, to meet with fisheries stakeholders to discuss how they will work to protect the important work that is being done in places like the Tynehead Hatchery.

Recently, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announced a ‘Real Plan to Protect Our Environment’ which aims to work with farmers, hunters and anglers, Indigenous peoples, provinces and territories to protect Canada’s air, land, water and wildlife.

During the visit, Zimmer and his colleagues had an opportunity to hear from Glenn Wright with Tynehead Hatchery, along with other members from fish and wildlife groups.

- Advertisement -

Zimmer says he appreciates hearing from those working on the ground, adding that it is important to hear from all sides of the issue before making any decisions.

“We appreciate the opportunity to hear from those on the ground and those who have first-hand knowledge of the impact of legislation and regulation. These consultations are extremely important to ensure that we hear all sides of the issue and are able to truly make informed decisions.”