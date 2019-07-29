19.5 C
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Summer tours

Avatar Bob Zimmer

Bob’s Weekly Report

I have always enjoyed the summer months. Not only because of the warmer weather but also because it gives us all a chance to hopefully take a break and spend some time with our friends and family.

The break in the House of Commons calendar also gives me a chance to spend more time in communities I don’t get to visit as often as I would like to when I travel back and forth to Ottawa.

With the success of the past two ‘Meet Your MP For Coffee’ summer tours, my staff and I have decided to once again use these summer months as an opportunity to host a ‘Coffee with Bob’ event in every community in our riding.

This year I kicked off the coffee tour at the A&W in Fort Nelson on July 1 after taking part in the Canada Day parade and festival. As always, it was great to catch up with folks and to hear their views and concerns.

I’m looking forward to more opportunities to meet and hear from residents, sample our region’s coffee, and support our local businesses. Here’s the current schedule for this year’s coffee tour:

On August 5, I’ll be at the Legion in Valemount from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then Beanery 2 Bistro in McBride from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On August 6, I’ll be at the Hart Wheel Inn in Prince George from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and then the Recreation Centre in Mackenzie from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On August 7, I’ll be at The Canadian Grind in Fort St. John from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and then the Lone Wolf Golf Club in Taylor from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On August 8, I’ll be at Papa Don’s Pizza in Pouce Coupe from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and then Hug a Mug’s in Dawson Creek from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On August 10, I’ll be at the A&W in Chetwynd from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and then the Sportsman’s Inn in Hudson’s Hope from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

And finally, I will be at the Kinuseo Cafe & Dining Room in Tumbler Ridge from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on August 12.

I look forward to this tour every summer as a way for me to find out more about what is important to you, your family, and our communities, so that I can continue to effectively advocate on your behalf.

So, if you’re going to be in the area, come on down to say hi or ask me any questions you may have.

See you there!

Bob Zimmer
