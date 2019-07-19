13 C
MP Bob Zimmer; Official portrait. Credit: Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services
News

MP Zimmer calling for action from NDP and Liberals to support forest industry

Avatar Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MP Bob Zimmer is calling on both the Federal and Provincial governments to step in and help after recent curtailment and closures in the forestry industry.

In a statement Friday morning, Bob Zimmer Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies says, “It’s clear from these continued announcements of curtailments and closures throughout the province that both the federal Liberal government and provincial NDP government are simply not doing enough to support the forestry sector and its workers.”

Zimmer goes onto say both levels of government seem content to leave the industry to languish.  “It is thanks to their inaction and anti-natural resource development policies that this situation continues to worsen.

Thursday Canfor announces another curtailment in Mackenzie and the removal of one shift in Prince George.

According to the B.C. Liberals, since 2017, British Columbia’s forestry industry has lost more than 6,600 jobs. 







