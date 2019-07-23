NEAT’s Garden Party postponed due to weather

There will be free local pastured sausages donated by Home Hardware, Salads for $6 provided by Hip Peace Produce and local beer for $6 from Mighty Peace Brewing Co. and Beard’s Brewing Company.

To attend the event is $10 per adult and children can attend for free. Tickets are available at neat.ca or at the door.

Proceeds from the Garden Party go back to support NEAT and their work to build healthy, vibrant communities in the Peace Region.

The Community Garden is across the street from the old Firehall on the corner of 96th St and 100 Ave.

To view the FB event; CLICK HERE