21.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News NEAT’s Garden Party postponed due to weather
News

NEAT’s Garden Party postponed due to weather

Avatar Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT) is postponing their family-friendly Garden Party.

Due to potential bad weather, the Garden Party has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm at the FSJ Community Gardens.

The Garden Party will be host to live music by Airik Clark & Ukulele Mike, Food Secure kids games, Carnival games by the City of Fort St. John.

There will be free local pastured sausages donated by Home Hardware, Salads for $6 provided by Hip Peace Produce and local beer for $6 from Mighty Peace Brewing Co. and Beard’s Brewing Company.

To attend the event is $10 per adult and children can attend for free. Tickets are available at neat.ca or at the door.

Proceeds from the Garden Party go back to support NEAT and their work to build healthy, vibrant communities in the Peace Region.

The Community Garden is across the street from the old Firehall on the corner of 96th St and 100 Ave.

To view the FB event; CLICK HERE 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleNew Fish Creek Forest trails can now be developed
Next articleRCMP search for two suspects connected with three homicides in Northern B.C.

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Drilling forecast goes from bad to worse after slow start to summer deployments

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — The Canadian oilfield services sector is expected to continue to suffer as it enters the summer drilling season despite...
Read more
News

Street Banners designed by local artist for the 2020 BC Winter Games

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local woman, Harriet Stanford designed the new street banners that can be seen on 100th...
Read more
News

Council awards slope stability study for the Old Hope Road

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After City Council concluded their process to find a suitable vendor to assess the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Results from the 2019 Northern Classic Naturals

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 Northern Classic Naturals was held at the North Peace Cultural Centre, Saturday, July 20th, 2019. The following are...

RCMP search for two suspects connected with three homicides in Northern...

NEAT’s Garden Party postponed due to weather

New Fish Creek Forest trails can now be developed

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.