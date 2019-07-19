17.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 19, 2019
NEAT’s Garden Party

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT) is hosting a family-friendly Garden Party.

Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm at the FSJ Community Gardens.

The Garden Party will be host to live music by Airik Clark & Ukulele Mike, Food Secure kids games, Carnival games by the City of Fort St. John.

There will be free local pastured sausages donated by Home Hardware, Salads for $6 provided by Hip Peace Produce and local beer for $6 from Mighty Peace Brewing Co. and Beard’s Brewing Company.

To attend the event is $10 per adult and children can attend for free. Tickets are available at neat.ca or at the door.

Proceeds from the Garden Party go back to support NEAT and their work to build healthy, vibrant communities in the Peace Region.

The Community Garden is across the street from the old Firehall on the corner of 96th St and 100 Ave.

To view the FB event; CLICK HERE 

To view FSJ Community Gardens; CLICK HERE







