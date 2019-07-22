NEAT’s Let’s Go Outside Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – NEAT has recently announced the newest addition to their Wildling family of programming called ‘Let’s Go Outside’.

Let’s Go Outside is geared towards children 6 years of age and younger and their families and/or caregivers.

NEAT shares, Let’s Go Outside is a hands-on exploration of nature, which is led by Wildling Leaders, and will lead parent/caregiver and child(ren) into the heart of the forest to go on scavenger hunts, play games, create nature-themed art and crafts, sing songs and let your imagination soar.

Upcoming events are being held on;

Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 / 9:30 am – 11 am

Friday, July 31st, 2019 / 9:30 am – 11 am

Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 / 9:30 am – 11 am

With more dates throughout August

Parent & Child Wednesdays ($5/Adult) and Childcare Provider Fridays ($10/Childcare Group)

At the end of each session, parents, guardians and childcare providers will leave with a pamphlet of activities, crafts, songs and book lists to add to your “toolbox” of ideas that will keep you and your little one(s) busy for days!

In order to participate, you must pre-register.

