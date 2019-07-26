NEB determines Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project does not fall under federal jurisdiction

CALGARY, A.B. – The National Energy Board has issued a decision on jurisdiction over the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project.

The NEB has determined that the Project does not fall within its federal jurisdiction.

On July 28, 2018, Michael Sawyer submitted an application to the NEB regarding jurisdiction over the Project.

Following that application submission, the NEB held a hearing on whether the Project should fall under federal jurisdiction.

The hearing involved 13 active participants and included the filing of evidence, and both written and oral argument, specifically related to whether the Project forms part of a federal work or undertaking.

Based on the evidence presented, the NEB says they found that the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project is properly regulated by the province of British Columbia.