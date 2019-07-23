21.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
New Fish Creek Forest trails can now be developed

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – With the completion of a wildlife study on the Fish Creek Forest trails, Council has given the go-ahead to develop the trail system based on the recommendations of the wildlife assessment prepared by Roy Northern Environmental Ltd.

As the report concluded there would be minimal impact on local wildlife the development of new trails to replace the closed portion of the Silviculture trail at Fish Creek can now proceed.

In February, Robin Langille, Director of Facilities and Grounds for the City of Fort St. John shared in his presentation to Council potential new trails to increase the length of the trail network and increase connectivity through the trails as the Silviculture trail was now closed.

In the presentation an internal loop trail or the figure 8 trail was recognized as a potential solution to the trail system as Langille shares they found a trail that the footing of the trail has already had alignment and grading created, going on to share it has probably been used by people yet the ‘entranceway’ to the trail was not so noticeable and would require being opened up.

Mayor Lori Ackerman addressed concerns with the new trail as it may have actually have been created by Wildlife. Ackerman shared she wanted to keep both wildlife and users of the trails separate from each other, to keep both safe by limiting opportunities to have surprise interactions.

Ackerman went on to share the City needed to know in fact, if this is a game trail by involving a B.C. Conservation Officer or someone with Wildlife experience before the City staff proceeds with implementing the new trail system.

To view the Report; CLICK HERE

 

