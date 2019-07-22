New Off-Leash Dog Park is not ready for play dates

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The new Off-Leash Dog Park is still not open or ready for users.

In a post to the CIty of Fort St. John’s FB page shares, ‘Please respect that the gates are locked and the park is still not ready. We need to allow the grass to be established before opening it to our four-legged friends.’

The dog park is part of the City’s Captial projects and although the park looks like it is completed, City staff are asking potential patrons to be patient and will let the community know when the park is ready to use.

Ryan Harvey, Communications Coordinator for the City of Fort St. John said, ” the dog park is still not ready to be opened, but it is coming along nicely and an opening day will be announced in the near future.”

To view the post; CLICK HERE

To view Capital Projects; CLICK HERE