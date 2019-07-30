18 C
The New Totem Archery Club held their Outdoor 3D Redding Safari Spot Shoot over the weekend at their Outdoor Range on Jones Sub Division Road. Source Facebook
Sports

New Totem Archery Club holds Outdoor 3D Redding Safari Spot Shoot

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The New Totem Archery Club held their Outdoor 3D Redding Safari Spot Shoot over the weekend at their Outdoor Range on Jones Sub Division Road.

According to Graham Goertzen, of the New Totem Archery Club, this event saw 16 people take part despite it not going as planned due to poor weather conditions on Saturday, July 27.

Goertzen says this shoot is based on 3D archery but has a bit of twist when it comes to the scoring, compared to other 3D archery tournaments, as instead of aiming for scoring rings, you aim for orange dots.

“It’s based on 3D archery but it’s got a couple of little twists. The scoring is just a little bit different and instead of shooting at the animal, where we would normally shoot for scoring rings, we shoot at orange dots which is probably the biggest single difference between our normal tournaments and this safari tournament.”

In the Men’s Compound Graham Goertzen came in first with 839 points and Mike Friesen in second with 826.

Meanwhile, Eva Goertzen came in first in the Women’s Compound with 811 points.

Goertzen says the Outdoor Range will be open during the rest of the summer on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. or dusk and Sundays from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the New Totem Archery Club’s Facebook page.

Here are the rest of the results for the 3D Redding Safari Spot Shoot:

Men’s Traditional:

1. Pat Dressler – 723
2. Mike Neave – 670
3. Lorne McBeth – 644
4. Greg Neave – 602
5. Dan Matsalla – 557

Women’s Traditional:

  1. Kelly Nichols – 248

Peewee Compound:

1. Timothy Goertzen – 789
2. Isla Friesen – 766
3. Olivia Friesen – 694
4. Lauren Goertzen – 142

