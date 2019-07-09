Next step in taxi supplement program for Fort St. John handyDART users

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the limited hours in which the handyDART bus runs in the community, the taxi supplement program will help give residents that rely on this service freedom in travel outside of those hours.

City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with BC Transit as the next step in the conversation to create additional travel times for residents. The Taxi Supplement would provide additional service to bridge the gap for when the handyDART units are not in service.

For many residents, quality of life is connected to their level of mobility which helps them access services and creates inclusion in the community.

Future discussions between cab companies, BC Transit and City staff, as well as the effect of ride-hailing being regulated in September of 2019, will all need to be considered as the process moves forward.

The extra service is expected to cost $22,615 in 2021.

