North Peace Minor Baseball and North Peace Black Sox to host Bantam A Baseball Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Minor Baseball and the North Peace Black Sox are hosting the Bantam A Baseball Provincials from July 19 to the 21.

According to Forrest Liddicoat, of North Peace Minor Baseball, this is the first time for them to host Provincials and they will be host to about three to four Bantam teams from Alberta.

As hosts of the Provincials, it is up to North Peace Minor Baseball to maintain the up-keep of the diamond after each play.

Since they will have to maintain the diamond, Liddicoat says they are looking for volunteers to help out with the Provincials.

“We have a few volunteers, but we are still looking for more volunteers to be the grounds crew to help rake the fields, keep the fields chalked-up and looking good again for each game.”

If you are interested in volunteering, you can send an email to [email protected].

The Bantam A Baseball Provincials is taking place July 19 to the 21 at Diamond #2 in Kin Park.

For more information, you can visit the North Peace Minor Baseball Facebook page.