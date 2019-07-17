16.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
News

North Peace Minor Baseball Provincial Schedule

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Minor Baseball Provincial Schedule for Bantam A Tier has been posted.

The Bantam A Tier 1 Provincial Schedule is as follows;

All games to be held at Kin Park #2

Friday, July 19;
3:00 pm North Peace Black Sox vs Wainright Nationals
6:00 pm Opening Ceremonies
6:30 pm Plamondon Mustangs vs Lacombe Dodgers

Saturday, July 20th;
9:00 am Lacombe Dodgers vs Wainright Nationals
12:00 pm North Peace Black Sox vs Plamondon Mustangs
3:00 pm Lacombe Dodgers vs North Peace Black Sox
6:00 pm Wainright Nationals vs Plamondon Mustangs

Sunday, July 21st – the schedule is to be determined.

