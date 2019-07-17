FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Minor Baseball Provincial Schedule for Bantam A Tier has been posted.
The Bantam A Tier 1 Provincial Schedule is as follows;
All games to be held at Kin Park #2
Friday, July 19;
3:00 pm North Peace Black Sox vs Wainright Nationals
6:00 pm Opening Ceremonies
6:30 pm Plamondon Mustangs vs Lacombe Dodgers
Saturday, July 20th;
9:00 am Lacombe Dodgers vs Wainright Nationals
12:00 pm North Peace Black Sox vs Plamondon Mustangs
3:00 pm Lacombe Dodgers vs North Peace Black Sox
6:00 pm Wainright Nationals vs Plamondon Mustangs
Sunday, July 21st – the schedule is to be determined.
To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE