FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace River Rats are holding their annual raffle with the main cash prize of $10,000.00.

The 2019 raffle costs $20.00 per ticket and has a one in 2500 chance to win one of three prizes;

First prize $10,000

Second prize $3,000

Third prize $2,000

- Advertisement -

The date for the draw will be Sunday, July, 21st, 2019 at 9 pm at the World Jet Boat Races Banquet and winners will be contacted by phone.

To purchase a ticket contact the FB Page; CLICK HERE