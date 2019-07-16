North Peace River Rats 2019 raffle ticket sales close this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace River Rats 2019 raffle ticket sales close Friday, July 19th, 2019 for their annual raffle with the main cash prize of $10,000.00.

The 2019 raffle costs $20.00 per ticket and has a one in 2500 chance to win one of three prizes;

First prize $10,000

Second prize $3,000

Third prize $2,000

The date for the draw will be Sunday, July, 21st, 2019 at 9 pm at the World Jet Boat Races Banquet and winners will be contacted by phone.

To purchase a ticket contact a member or message the FB Page; CLICK HERE

Cash or Etransfer available