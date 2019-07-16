20.9 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News North Peace River Rats 2019 raffle ticket sales close this Friday
NewsSports

North Peace River Rats 2019 raffle ticket sales close this Friday

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace River Rats 2019 raffle ticket sales close Friday, July 19th, 2019 for their annual raffle with the main cash prize of $10,000.00.

The 2019 raffle costs $20.00 per ticket and has a one in 2500 chance to win one of three prizes;

  • First prize $10,000
  • Second prize $3,000
  • Third prize $2,000

The date for the draw will be Sunday, July, 21st, 2019 at 9 pm at the World Jet Boat Races Banquet and winners will be contacted by phone.

- Advertisement -

To purchase a ticket contact a member or message the FB Page; CLICK HERE 

Cash or Etransfer available

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleSenator Yuen Pau Woo presented by leaders Lab Speakers Series
Next articleSport for Life Workshops – Indigenous Communities; Active For Life workshop

RECENT STORIES

News

Chamber Luncheon with Kelly McTaggard of CAPP

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This month’s speaker for the Fort St. John Chamber speaker luncheon was Kelly McTaggart...
Read more
News

Two people found dead south of Liard River Hotsprings

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies and North District Major Crime Unit are investigating the suspicious death of...
Read more
News

Executive directors from the region travel to Victoria for meeting with Minister

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Executive directors from the region have travelled to Victoria today in regards to an update on...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Alberta economy doing better than expected in June forecast, TD economists...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Economists at TD Bank say they are looking at upgrading their Alberta growth expectations for 2019 as signs point to a more robust...

World Jet Boat Championships third leg results

Results from Fort St. John Stock Car Club Races

Northern Metallic, 2015 AQHA stallion from Fort St. John wins split-championship

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.