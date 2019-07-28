Northern BC homicide suspects seen near York Landing Manitoba

WINNIPEG, M.B. – Manitoba RCMP have confirmed the two suspects in three northern B.C. homicides could be near the community of York Landing Manitoba.

York Landing is approximately 200 km south west of Gillam and the RCMP has sent resources to the community to investigate a tip.

Multiple RCMP resources are being sent to York Landing, MB, to investigate a tip that the two suspects are possibly in, or near, the community. A heavy police presence can be expected in the area. We will continue to update you as information becomes available. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 28, 2019

Elected Chief Of York Factory First Nation Leroy Constant posted on Facebook. “RCMP officers & crew will arrive in our community of York Landing, MB very shortly to conduct a search for the 2 suspects at large. Everyone, please remain indoors with your doors locked. And all vehicles should be parked. Please share the message with those who don’t have Social Media. We received word that there was a possible sighting around our community landfill moments ago.” On Sunday the RCMP said they had received over 200 tips in the search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. This could be the first confirmed sighting of the suspects since last week when their vehicle was found burnt near Gillam.

Reporters in Gillam have shared on twitter that a large number of Police resources have left the community for York Landing. The RCMP are also reminding the public not to post pictures or information about the exact location of RCMP members who are searching for the suspects.

Please do not disclose officer locations by posting photos of our officers in the community to social media. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 28, 2019