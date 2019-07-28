20.7 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, July 28, 2019
18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod. RCMP photo
News

Northern BC homicide suspects seen near York Landing Manitoba

Avatar Adam Reaburn

WINNIPEG, M.B. – Manitoba RCMP have confirmed the two suspects in three northern B.C. homicides could be near the community of York Landing Manitoba.

York Landing is approximately 200 km south west of Gillam and the RCMP has sent resources to the community to investigate a tip.

Elected Chief Of York Factory First Nation Leroy Constant posted on Facebook. “RCMP officers & crew will arrive in our community of York Landing, MB very shortly to conduct a search for the 2 suspects at large.  Everyone, please remain indoors with your doors locked. And all vehicles should be parked. Please share the message with those who don’t have Social Media. We received word that there was a possible sighting around our community landfill moments ago.”On Sunday the RCMP said they had received over 200 tips in the search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.  This could be the first confirmed sighting of the suspects since last week when their vehicle was found burnt near Gillam.

Reporters in Gillam have shared on twitter that a large number of Police resources have left the community for York Landing.  The RCMP are also reminding the public not to post pictures or information about the exact location of RCMP members who are searching for the suspects.

