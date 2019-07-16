Northern Metallic, 2015 AQHA stallion from Fort St. John wins split-championship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Metallic, a 4-year-old American Quarter Horse (AQHA) stallion bred, born and raised in Fort St. John, won a split-championship at the 2019 Calgary Stampede.

Northern Metallic was shown by John Swales of Millerville, Alberta and won Cow Horse Fence Spectacular Open Hackamore as a split-championship, shared with Deluxe Strlit Night and Dale Clearwater.

As posted to the Calgary Stampede’s website;

The 2019 Working Cow Horse Classic and Cow Horse Fence Spectacular competition takes place over two days. Spectators see equine athletes in action at this high-energy event.

Thursday, July 11th, 2019 will comprise of reined work and fence work in an NRCHA sanctioned show format.

Friday, July 12th, 2019 will showcase the top ten fence work scores in each class from Thursday advancing to the Finals of the Cow Horse Fence Work Spectacular.

According to owner Marti Katerberg, Northern Metallic recently competed in Paso Robles, California, where he came in 6th in the finals after advancing from the first group of about 125.

Katerberg says Northern Metallic is the “real deal” as he is by Metallic Cat who is currently one of the hottest stallions in the cow horse and cutting horse industry. Northern Metallic is now a resident at John Swales Performance Horses in Millarville, AB.