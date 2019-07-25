19 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press Oilsands mine in public interest despite 'significant adverse' effects: panel
Canadian PressEnergy News

Oilsands mine in public interest despite ‘significant adverse’ effects: panel

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY, A.B. – A federal-provincial panel says a proposed northeastern Alberta oilsands mine would be in the public interest, even though it would be likely to significantly harm the environment and Indigenous people.

Vancouver-based Teck Resources Ltd. aims to build the $20.6-billion Frontier mine near Wood Buffalo National Park in two phases.

Its total capacity would be 260,000 barrels of oil a day and Teck has said it aims to start producing oil in 2026.

The panel’s report includes several dozen recommended conditions for Teck and the federal and provincial governments.

They include mitigating harm to wildlife, monitoring pollutants and taking feeback from nearby First Nations into account.

The federal cabinet has until the end of February to make a decision.

“While the panel has concluded that the project is in the public interest, project and cumulative effects to key environmental parameters and on the asserted rights, use of lands and resources for traditional purposes, and culture of Indigenous communities have weighed heavily in the panel’s assessment,” said the report.

It said the project would likely result in significant adverse effects to wetlands, old-growth forests and biodiversity, as well as to Indigenous people in the area.

“The proposed mitigation measures have not been proven to be effective or to fully mitigate project effects on the environment or on Indigenous rights, use of lands and resources, and culture.”

But the panel also said that over the project’s projected lifespan of 41 years, the federal government could expect to reap $12 billion in taxes and Alberta could rake in $55 billion, with another $3.5 billion in municipal property taxes.

Given the mine’s long life, environmentalists have raised concerns about who would pick up the tab for the eventual cleanup in the event Teck couldn’t pay for it.

To that end, the panel recommended Alberta complete its review of a mine financial security program to ensure taxpayers wouldn’t be left on the hook.

Environmental groups have also questioned how allowing the mine would square with Canada and Alberta’s plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Teck estimates the mine will emit 4.1 megatonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

Oilsands megaprojects have fallen by the wayside in recent years as the industry deals with low oil prices, high costs and uncertain prospects of new export pipelines.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleDawson Creek RCMP remind vehicle owners to lock up following multiple thefts

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Gidimt’en Clan of the Wet’suwet’en files Civil Suit against Coastal GasLink

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Gidimt’en Clan of the Wet’suwet’en have filed a Civil Suit against Coastal GasLink. According to a...
Read more
Canadian Press

One-time items help push Cenovus Q2 profit up, operating earnings miss estimate

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc.'s continuing operations had a $1.78-billion net profit in the second quarter, turning around from a $410-million...
Read more
Canadian Press

Suncor posts $2.73 billion income on Alberta tax recovery, higher oil output

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Suncor Energy Inc. is reporting second-quarter net earnings of $2.73 billion or $1.74 per share, almost...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Blueberry River First Nations Rodeo this weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blueberry River First Nations will be hosting their Rodeo this weekend, July 27 and 28. The Rodeo will feature...

RCMP believe Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky remain in the Gillam...

Rainfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson

River Forecast Centre issues Level One High Streamflow Advisory for Fort...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.