Over 200 tips received in the search for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod

GILLAM, M.B. – The RCMP has now received over 200 tips about Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, but not one of the tips has lead them to search anywhere but Gillam Manitoba.

On day seven of the search near Gillam, the RCMP have said there are still no new sightings of the pair. “Officers are searching cottages, cabins, waterways, & along the rail line for any signs of the suspects. This search of remote areas is being conducted both on foot & in the air. The terrain is immense & varied w/lakes, ponds, muskeg etc.”

No new sightings of suspects. Officers are searching cottages, cabins, waterways, & along the rail line for any signs of the suspects. This search of remote areas is being conducted both on foot & in the air. The terrain is immense & varied w/lakes, ponds, muskeg etc. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/9xp5eg8GnI — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 28, 2019

The RCMP are still asking for tips from the public. The RCMP say many tips are being shared on social media rather than with the RCMP, and that has caused substantial delays. If you have any information to share, contact your local RCMP or call 911.

The RCMP continues to remind the public that it’s possible the suspects inadvertently received assistance & no longer in the area.

Canadians with tips about the suspects should immediately contact their local police. Multiple tips of sightings have been posted to social media & NOT directly reported to police. If the tips are valid, it could create a substantial delay in the response by police. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 28, 2019

OTHER SIGHTINGS BEFORE GILLAM

RCMP in Cold Lake confirmed another sighting of the suspects on July 21. At 9:30 a.m., a north end resident of Cold Lake observed a vehicle stuck on a trail behind their residence. Two younger males were observed outside of a Toyota Rav-4. The resident assisted the pair in getting unstuck, and they continued on their way after a short, “unremarkable interaction.”

Later that evening, the resident was on social media, where he identified the pair as Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam Mcleod.

A new piece of surveillance video was also released on Friday. This video was taken in Meadow Lake S.K. on July 21.

HAVE THEY CHANGED THEIR APPEARANCE?

On Friday Manitoba RCMP said the pair might have changed their appearance and someone could have inadvertently helped the suspects.

The RCMP is reminding the public to stay vigilant and call 911 if they have any information by Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

The search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky near Gillam started on Monday after their vehicle was found on fire. Since then the RCMP have increased their presence in the community with SWAT vehicles and check stops.

SEARCH TIMELINE

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, the RCMP named McLeod and Schmegelsky as suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese. Their bodies were found 20km south of Liard River Hot Springs along the Alaska Highway on July 15, 2019.

Then on July 19, the RCMP say they found a truck that had been driven by McLeod and Schmegelsky south of Dease Lake. The vehicle had been burnt, and the body of Leonard Dyck was found at a nearby highway pullout.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were charged on Wednesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder for the death of Leonard Dyck.

As a result of the charges, Canada-wide warrants have been issued for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. RCMP investigators across the country continue to share information with other law enforcement agencies as the suspects remain at large.

Until Tuesday, McLeod and Schmegelsky were considered missing. During the Tuesday press conference, the RCMP announced the two are now suspects in the three deaths in Northern B.C.

The pair were seen in northern Saskatchewan on Sunday, July 21 and then in Gillam Manitoba on July 22.