Peace Country Motocross Association holds Tournament in Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Country Motocross Association held another Tournament with their circuit on July 6 and 7 in Fort Nelson.

A variety of classes, from four-year-olds to 40 plus, took part this event.

This Tournament was the eighth within the 2019 circuit.

The next Tournament is July 20 in Peace River, Alberta.

Here are some of the results for the top three from each class:

MX 2 INT/EXP:

Spencer Cage – 20:31.58 Timber Wuthrich – 20:56.89 Riley Sorensen – 20:57.75

MX 3 NOV/JR:

Tyrel Conley – 9:57.02 Kiegan Dodd – 10:05.12 Jason Ruecker – 10:21.57

Ladies:

Hayley Wuthrich – 12:35.47 Caslynd Plante – 12:47.66 Michelle Mazur – 13:08.06

Full results can be found here.