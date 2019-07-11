Peace Country Motocross Association holds Tournament in Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Country Motocross Association held another Tournament with their circuit on July 6 and 7 in Fort Nelson.
A variety of classes, from four-year-olds to 40 plus, took part this event.
This Tournament was the eighth within the 2019 circuit.
- Advertisement -
The next Tournament is July 20 in Peace River, Alberta.
Here are some of the results for the top three from each class:
MX 2 INT/EXP:
- Spencer Cage – 20:31.58
- Timber Wuthrich – 20:56.89
- Riley Sorensen – 20:57.75
MX 3 NOV/JR:
- Tyrel Conley – 9:57.02
- Kiegan Dodd – 10:05.12
- Jason Ruecker – 10:21.57
Ladies:
- Hayley Wuthrich – 12:35.47
- Caslynd Plante – 12:47.66
- Michelle Mazur – 13:08.06
Full results can be found here.