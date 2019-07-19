Peace Country Pickleball Skills Development Clinic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Brook Siver, IPTPA Level 2 Certified Instructor and Elya Postma, IPTPA Level 1 Certified Instructor will lead an interactive Pickleball clinic to develop skills.
Beginner Clinic – Monday, July 22, 2019
(limited to 16 participants)
5:30 pm-7:30pm
Intermediate Clinic – Monday, July 22, 2019
(limited to 16 participants)
7:30 pm-9:30 pm
$30.00 per person, paddles and balls will be available
To register contact; [email protected] or 250-262-5801
To view the FB Event; CLICK HERE