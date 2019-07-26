19.1 C
Friday, July 26, 2019
People’s Party of Canada, Ron Vaillant announced as North East B.C. Candidate

Tracy Teves

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – People’s Party of Canada announced their candidate for Oct. 21, 2019, Federal Election.

Ron Vaillant will represent the party for the riding of Prince George – Peace River – Northern Rockies. In which he is throwing his hat in the ring to go against Bob Zimmer to be MP for this year’s Election

In a video posted to Youtube by Vaillant, shares he has been selected as a candidate for this large riding that is similar to his thinking and that he appreciates the people there. He goes on further to share he is apart of a party that is robust and of common sense.

