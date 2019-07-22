23.6 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, July 21, 2019
The 2019 North Peace Black Sox Team - North Peace Minor Ball
Sports

Plamondon Mustangs win Provincals; Black Sox finish in third

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Bantam A Tier 1 Provincial Tournament took place over the weekend in Fort St. John and the host North Peace Blacksox ended up in third place.

The Plamondon Mustangs ended up winning the tournament with an 8-7 win over the Wainwright Nationals in the final at Kin Park.

The Fort St. John team, the North Peace Black Sox finished the tournament in third place after losing to Wainwright in the semi-final Sunday morning.

Tournament organizers would like to thank all the volunteers, sponsors and fans that showed up over the weekend.







