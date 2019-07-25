Police identify Dease Lake victim and charge Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

DEASE LAKE, B.C. – The RCMP have confirmed the identity of the man found near Dease Lake.

Police can now confirm that the man discovered deceased on July 19, 2019, at a Highway pullout about two kilometres south of the vehicle fire south of Stikine River Bridge on Highway 37 is Leonard Dyck from Vancouver, BC.

BC RCMP are releasing a photo of Len and expanding their request for any additional information from anyone who may have spoken to Len during his travels in northern BC.

The BC RCMP Major Crime tiplines remain open in support of the Leonard Dyck, Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese homicide investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-543-4822 or 778-290-5291.

The Dyck family have been notified and they wish to provide the following statement:

“We are truly heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of Len. He was a loving husband and father. His death has created unthinkable grief and we are struggling to understand what has happened. While we understand there will be interest in knowing more about him and the impact he had during his life, we are asking for the public and the media to please respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

In consultation with the BC Prosecution Service, 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, have now been charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder for the death of Leonard Dyck. The RCMP have not yet laid charges in relation to the deaths of Lucas Folwer and Chyna Desse.

As a result of the charges, Canada-wide warrants have been issued for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. RCMP investigators across the country continue to share information with other law enforcement agencies as the suspects remain at large.

There are concurrent investigations in Saskatchewan and Manitoba into the sightings reported to the police of the two suspects. Saskatchewan RCMP had received reports of the suspects being spotted in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan on July 21. On July 24, Manitoba RCMP confirmed that the RAV4 the pair were travelling in, was recovered on fire in the Gillam area in the Northern part of the province in the evening of July 22.

We continue to ask the public to remain vigilant for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky and consider them to be armed and dangerous. The two may be using a different vehicle, on foot or even travelling separately. If they are spotted, do not approach, call 9-1-1 or your local police immediately.