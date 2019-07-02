PreparedBC to release new Wildfire Preparedness Guide

VICTORIA, B.C. – Following two of the worst wildfire seasons in the province’s history, PreparedBC is releasing a new Wildfire Preparedness Guide.

According to the Government, the guide contains useful information that will help British Columbians better protect themselves and their homes, and understand what to do if a wildfire approaches their community.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, says this guide will help to reduce stress and anxiety during a wildfire emergency situation.

“The first step in managing any kind of emergency is to be as prepared as possible. This guide will arm British Columbians with helpful information on how to stay safe in the event of a wildfire, and how to help reduce the stress and anxiety that an emergency situation may cause.”

The guide focuses specifically on what residents can do to prepare themselves before, during and after a wildfire, including:

developing a household plan;

assembling a grab-and-go bag for all family members and pets;

learning about the local government’s emergency response plan; and

tips on how to handle wildfire smoke, wildfire-related stress and how to FireSmart a property.

For more information on the Wildfire Preparedness Guide, you can visit gov.bc.ca/PreparedBC.