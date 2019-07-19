18.7 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 19, 2019
Province eliminates personal limits on out-of-province liquor
News

Province eliminates personal limits on out-of-province liquor

Tracy Teves
VICTORIA, B.C. – British Columbians visiting other provinces and territories are now able to bring home liquor products for personal consumption without any restrictions or limits.

Prior to July 8, 2019, residents were limited to bringing in no more than three litres of spirits, nine litres of wine and 25.6 litres of beer, cider and coolers. There was no limit on wine purchased from a Canadian winery and made from 100% Canadian product.

There were also similar restrictions from other provinces on B.C. products, creating trade barriers. Personal alcohol exemption restrictions were lifted as of July 8, 2019, following a commitment made by Premier John Horgan at the premiers’ 2018 summer meetings.

This change aligns with similar action being taken in other provinces, which may result in increased sales for local producers to out-of-province visitors. Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia recently eliminated personal exemption limits and Prince Edward Island are committed toward implementation.

“For too long, British Columbians faced restrictions when bringing wine, beer and spirits from other provinces back to B.C. Our government has taken action to fix this,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology. “This policy is consistent with the direction from the Council of Federation meeting in Saskatoon last week, where Canada’s premiers committed to reducing limits on transporting alcohol across our borders.”

 







