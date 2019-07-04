Province extends grandfathering for manufactured homes for immediate family in ALR

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture has announced that it will be extending the grandfathering period for manufactured homes for immediate family members in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

According to the Government, this is a result of a regulatory change brought into force July 4, 2019, as work continues to protect farmland and support farmers.

Minister of Agriculture, Lana Popham, says they have listened to landowners within the ALR and have given them more time to get their permits in place during this transition.

“Less than five percent of B.C.’s land is in the ALR. We need to protect this farmland to support farmers, encourage agriculture jobs and strengthen food security in B.C. As we’ve worked to make long-overdue changes to help farmers farm, we heard from people living in the ALR, many who said they aren’t farming but purchased ALR land for residential use. We understand that some have been caught in the transition. We’ve listened and have given people a bit more time to get their permits in place.”

Landowners in the ALR will now have until February 22, 2020, to obtain all the required permits and authorizations to place a manufactured home for immediate family on their property.

The Government says they will engage with farmers, agricultural associations and local governments as work continues to help B.C. farmers farm.

The change is part of ongoing work on regulations for Bill 52-2018 and Bill 15-2019 to protect farmland and support farmers.