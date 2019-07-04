17.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A map of the Agricultural Land Reserve. Source B.C. Agricultural Land Commission.
Home News Province extends grandfathering for manufactured homes for immediate family in ALR
NewsRegional

Province extends grandfathering for manufactured homes for immediate family in ALR

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture has announced that it will be extending the grandfathering period for manufactured homes for immediate family members in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

According to the Government, this is a result of a regulatory change brought into force July 4, 2019, as work continues to protect farmland and support farmers.

Minister of Agriculture, Lana Popham, says they have listened to landowners within the ALR and have given them more time to get their permits in place during this transition.

- Advertisement -

“Less than five percent of B.C.’s land is in the ALR. We need to protect this farmland to support farmers, encourage agriculture jobs and strengthen food security in B.C. As we’ve worked to make long-overdue changes to help farmers farm, we heard from people living in the ALR, many who said they aren’t farming but purchased ALR land for residential use. We understand that some have been caught in the transition. We’ve listened and have given people a bit more time to get their permits in place.”

Landowners in the ALR will now have until February 22, 2020, to obtain all the required permits and authorizations to place a manufactured home for immediate family on their property.

The Government says they will engage with farmers, agricultural associations and local governments as work continues to help B.C. farmers farm.

The change is part of ongoing work on regulations for Bill 52-2018 and Bill 15-2019 to protect farmland and support farmers.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleDakow Ventures Bracket Nationals this weekend at Northern Lights Raceway
Next articleConsultation on improved training for commercial truck operators underway this summer

RECENT STORIES

News

Consultation on improved training for commercial truck operators underway this summer

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Transportation will be starting consultations this summer to help develop mandatory entry-level...
Read more
News

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers responds to Global Energy Monitor’s report

Tracy Teves -
CALGARY, AB - The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) has issued a statement in regards to a report...
Read more
News

‘This Was Our Valley’, talk on the saga of hydro-electric dams on the Peace River

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Museum is hosting author Shirlee Smith Matheson and a talk on 'This...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals this weekend at Northern Lights Raceway

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This weekend is the Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals at the Northern Lights Raceway. According to Raceway President, Robin DeRose, the...

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers responds to Global Energy Monitor’s report

‘This Was Our Valley’, talk on the saga of hydro-electric dams...

Local non-medical cannabis retail owners remain in limbo

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.