Province of BC provides funding to Northern Rockies Regional Municipality

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Province of B.C. is providing $10 million in funding to the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.

According to the Government, this funding will be used to invest in modern, efficient infrastructure that supports the Region’s growth into a complete service centre for industrial activity and economic development through natural resource industries.

Projects supported through this infrastructure funding include significant sewer and airport improvements, road and drainage works, and water and solid waste projects.

Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, says the Government will continue to invest in infrastructure that strengthens local economies in northern communities and across the province.

“Northern communities and their hard-working people have long contributed to the prosperity of our province. Our government will continue to invest in infrastructure that strengthens local economies, protects our environment and creates opportunities for people in the northern communities and across the province.”

More information on Infrastructure Funding can be found on the Province’s website.