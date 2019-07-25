Province seeks feedback to ban, reduce, recycle more plastics

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. is inviting British Columbians to have their say on proposed new actions to reduce the plastic waste polluting the province’s waterways, environment and landfills.

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, says the Province needs to take action to reduce plastic waste in order to protect wildlife, adding that he looks forward to hearing public feedback on this issue.

“The message from British Columbians is loud and clear – we need to take action to reduce plastic waste, especially single-use items like water bottles and plastic bags that often find their way into our waters, streets and environment. We have all seen the striking images of animals and fish being caught up in everyday plastic waste like grocery bags or beer can loops that ensnare these beautiful creatures and it cannot continue. I look forward to hearing from people about how we can all play a part in reducing plastic pollution and plastics use overall.”

While B.C. is a North American leader with 22 industry-led recycling programs, the Province says they are working with counterparts Canada-wide to develop national standards specifying the minimum amount of recycled plastic in new packaging and products.

The deadline to submit public feedback on the reduction of plastic waste is September 18, 2019.

To take part in the survey, you can visit cleanbc.ca/plastics.