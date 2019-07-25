19 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Plastic waste. Source Recycle B.C.
Home News Province seeks feedback to ban, reduce, recycle more plastics
NewsRegional

Province seeks feedback to ban, reduce, recycle more plastics

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. is inviting British Columbians to have their say on proposed new actions to reduce the plastic waste polluting the province’s waterways, environment and landfills.

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, says the Province needs to take action to reduce plastic waste in order to protect wildlife, adding that he looks forward to hearing public feedback on this issue.

“The message from British Columbians is loud and clear – we need to take action to reduce plastic waste, especially single-use items like water bottles and plastic bags that often find their way into our waters, streets and environment. We have all seen the striking images of animals and fish being caught up in everyday plastic waste like grocery bags or beer can loops that ensnare these beautiful creatures and it cannot continue. I look forward to hearing from people about how we can all play a part in reducing plastic pollution and plastics use overall.”

While B.C. is a North American leader with 22 industry-led recycling programs, the Province says they are working with counterparts Canada-wide to develop national standards specifying the minimum amount of recycled plastic in new packaging and products.

The deadline to submit public feedback on the reduction of plastic waste is September 18, 2019.

To take part in the survey, you can visit cleanbc.ca/plastics.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleGidimt’en Clan of the Wet’suwet’en files Civil Suit against Coastal GasLink
Next articleDawson Creek RCMP remind vehicle owners to lock up following multiple thefts

RECENT STORIES

News

Dawson Creek RCMP remind vehicle owners to lock up following multiple thefts

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP are reminding residents to lock and secure their vehicles while they...
Read more
Energy News

Gidimt’en Clan of the Wet’suwet’en files Civil Suit against Coastal GasLink

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Gidimt’en Clan of the Wet’suwet’en have filed a Civil Suit against Coastal GasLink. According to a...
Read more
News

RCMP believe Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky remain in the Gillam area

Adam Reaburn -
GILLAM, M.B. - Manitoba RCMP have confirmed there have been two sightings of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

RCMP believe Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky remain in the Gillam...

Adam Reaburn -
GILLAM, M.B. - Manitoba RCMP have confirmed there have been two sightings of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in the Gillam area. Both of the sightings...

Rainfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson

River Forecast Centre issues Level One High Streamflow Advisory for Fort...

Fort St. John Woman’s Resource Society needs donations

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.