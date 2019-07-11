Province sets up Task Force to help strengthen BC’s agriculture sector

SURREY, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has set up a Food Security Task Force to find new ways to use technology and innovation to strengthen B.C.’s agriculture sector.

According to Minister of Agriculture, Lana Popham, the Task Force will look at new ways to help farmers expand production and develop thriving businesses.

“By helping farmers put more B.C. farmland into production, our government is supporting the province’s agricultural industry and strengthening food security for all British Columbians. We are always looking for new ideas as we continue to help farmers produce more, grow new crops and develop thriving businesses. I know the task force will identify further innovations to support the sector and I’m looking forward to receiving their recommendations.”

The three-member task force, led by Peter Dhillon, chair, with Arvind Gupta and Lenore Newman as members, will assess and provide strategic advice on opportunities to apply agri-technologies, expand the emerging agritech industry, and increase access to fresh and healthy food.

The Task Force will speak with stakeholder groups and provide a final report to the ministers of Agriculture and Jobs, Trade and Technology by December 31, 2019.

Public comments and engagement can be made online by visiting the Province’s website.