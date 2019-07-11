18.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Source B.C. Ministry of Agriculture
Home News Province sets up Task Force to help strengthen BC's agriculture sector
NewsRegional

Province sets up Task Force to help strengthen BC’s agriculture sector

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

SURREY, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has set up a Food Security Task Force to find new ways to use technology and innovation to strengthen B.C.’s agriculture sector.

According to Minister of Agriculture, Lana Popham, the Task Force will look at new ways to help farmers expand production and develop thriving businesses.

“By helping farmers put more B.C. farmland into production, our government is supporting the province’s agricultural industry and strengthening food security for all British Columbians. We are always looking for new ideas as we continue to help farmers produce more, grow new crops and develop thriving businesses. I know the task force will identify further innovations to support the sector and I’m looking forward to receiving their recommendations.”

- Advertisement -

The three-member task force, led by Peter Dhillon, chair, with Arvind Gupta and Lenore Newman as members, will assess and provide strategic advice on opportunities to apply agri-technologies, expand the emerging agritech industry, and increase access to fresh and healthy food.

The Task Force will speak with stakeholder groups and provide a final report to the ministers of Agriculture and Jobs, Trade and Technology by December 31, 2019.

Public comments and engagement can be made online by visiting the Province’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNorth Peace River Rats 2019 $10,000 Raffle
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP investigate use of counterfeit currency

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate use of counterfeit currency

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Recently, the Grande Prairie RCMP have been responding to several incidents where counterfeit Canadian currency...
Read more
News

North Peace River Rats 2019 $10,000 Raffle

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace River Rats are holding their annual raffle with the main cash...
Read more
News

First Annual North Vale Music Festival

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Vale Music Festival is hosting their first event at the Haaby Farm...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

First Annual North Vale Music Festival

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Vale Music Festival is hosting their first event at the Haaby Farm on the banks of the...

2019 4H Achievement Days Results

Gasoline prices rose with land costs but full differentials unexplained: report

Quebec premier at odds with Alberta and Saskatchewan over Energy East...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.